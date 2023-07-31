BreakingNews
TJ Chumps to open Kettering restaurant
Credit: Natalie Jones

TJ Chumps is officially opening its fifth location in the Dayton area on Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.

Kettering residents will get a first taste of the new restaurant located at 1222 E. Stroop Road starting Tuesday, Aug. 1 with delivery orders only accepted via website.

The Kettering restaurant is TJ Chump’s smallest location — seating 80 guests and employing 45 people.

“We see it as an excellent opportunity to test an exciting new market,” said operating partner Mike Leigh. “It will have the same great food and service as our other four locations just with a smaller footprint.”

TJ Chumps, founded by Jim Dunn and Terry Brill in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers, wings, flatbread pizza and beer over the past two decades.

“We look forward to this location’s success and possibly more future opportunities in Kettering,” Leigh said.

The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

The Kettering restaurant, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, will offer dine-in, delivery, carryout and catering services. For more information, visit www.tjchumps.com or call the Kettering location at 937-723-7037.

