TODAY: 10-year-old Dayton dancer to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m.
Bugg, dancing since she was a toddler, shares her moves that are full of personality and passion on Instagram with over 320K followers.
Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
“Indy melts Jennifer’s heart with her pure joy over meeting the host, whom she calls “a queen,”” the show said in a description. “The vivacious pint-sized performer talks to Jennifer about being recognized in public and her friends’ reaction to her being “famous.””
After chatting with Hudson, Bugg dances to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WBDT/CW in the Dayton area.
For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
