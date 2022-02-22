TODAY: Celebrate National Margarita Day in Dayton

Locations:

-1822 Brown St., Dayton

-2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

-2760 Towne Dr., Beavercreek

Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

“While ‘taco’ may be in our name, we are also well known for our signature margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice,” said Brendan Mauri, Brand President of Rusty Taco. “We look forward to seeing our guests every day, but National Margarita Day falling on Taco Tuesday has given us an extra reason to come together and celebrate.”

Caption Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

🍹Local Cantina

Location: 503 E. First St., Dayton

Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 “Mustache Rides” and “Same Same Margaritas” and $2 tacos all day Tuesday.

Caption Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas and $2 tacos. Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook Caption Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas and $2 tacos. Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook

🍹Agave & Rye

Locations: 2 N Market St., Troy & 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township

Agave & Rye is celebrating Taco Tuesday and Margarita Day with a number of specials:

-$6 OG Margs

-$6 Bourbon Peach Punch

-$2 Domestic Cans

-$2.5 Plain Jane

-$3 Bees Knees

-$3 Bang Bang

-$4 Alderman

-$3 Chips & Queso

Caption Agave & Rye is putting the finishing touches on its new restaurant on Troy’s Public Square. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is at 2 N. Market St., the space that formerly housed La Piazza Italian restaurant. The Troy location will feature a selection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons and the food menu includes 20 specialty double-shell tacos. Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell Caption Agave & Rye is putting the finishing touches on its new restaurant on Troy’s Public Square. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is at 2 N. Market St., the space that formerly housed La Piazza Italian restaurant. The Troy location will feature a selection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons and the food menu includes 20 specialty double-shell tacos. Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

🍹Chuy’s

Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek & 10445 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Chuy’s locations in the Miami Valley have been anticipating National Margarita Day for days and this morning. The restaurant said, “it’s time to party.”

Chuy’s is offering drink specials all day long, with upgrades from regular margaritas to Grande House and Frozen ‘Ritas for $2. Customers also get to keep the cup when the upgrade to Grande Ritas.