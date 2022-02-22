TODAY: Celebrate National Margarita Day in Dayton

Today is not an average Tuesday.
Taco Tuesday’s favorite partner-in-crime, the margarita, gets to share the spotlight today, Feb. 22 — also known as Palindrome Day, 2-22-22, — as restaurants and bars say cheers to National Margarita Day.
Here are Dayton-area spots serving-up margarita specials all day long.
Did we miss your favorite bar or restaurant that’s observing the spirited holiday? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to the list.
🍹Rusty Taco
Locations:
-1822 Brown St., Dayton
-2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
-2760 Towne Dr., Beavercreek
Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.
“While ‘taco’ may be in our name, we are also well known for our signature margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice,” said Brendan Mauri, Brand President of Rusty Taco. “We look forward to seeing our guests every day, but National Margarita Day falling on Taco Tuesday has given us an extra reason to come together and celebrate.”
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
🍹Local Cantina
Location: 503 E. First St., Dayton
Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 “Mustache Rides” and “Same Same Margaritas” and $2 tacos all day Tuesday.
Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook
Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook
🍹Agave & Rye
Locations: 2 N Market St., Troy & 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township
Agave & Rye is celebrating Taco Tuesday and Margarita Day with a number of specials:
-$6 OG Margs
-$6 Bourbon Peach Punch
-$2 Domestic Cans
-$2.5 Plain Jane
-$3 Bees Knees
-$3 Bang Bang
-$4 Alderman
-$3 Chips & Queso
Credit: Lisa Powell
Credit: Lisa Powell
🍹Chuy’s
Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek & 10445 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Chuy’s locations in the Miami Valley have been anticipating National Margarita Day for days and this morning. The restaurant said, “it’s time to party.”
Chuy’s is offering drink specials all day long, with upgrades from regular margaritas to Grande House and Frozen ‘Ritas for $2. Customers also get to keep the cup when the upgrade to Grande Ritas.
