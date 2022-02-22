Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

TODAY: Celebrate National Margarita Day in Dayton

Taco Tuesday’s favorite partner-in-crime, the margarita, gets to share the spotlight today, Feb. 22 — also known as Palindrome Day, 2-22-22, — as restaurants and bars say cheers to National Margarita Day.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Taco Tuesday’s favorite partner-in-crime, the margarita, gets to share the spotlight today, Feb. 22 — also known as Palindrome Day, 2-22-22, — as restaurants and bars say cheers to National Margarita Day.

Credit: Contributed

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Today is not an average Tuesday.

Taco Tuesday’s favorite partner-in-crime, the margarita, gets to share the spotlight today, Feb. 22 — also known as Palindrome Day, 2-22-22, — as restaurants and bars say cheers to National Margarita Day.

ExploreComic book, coffee shop set to debut in revived downtown Miamisburg building

Here are Dayton-area spots serving-up margarita specials all day long.

Did we miss your favorite bar or restaurant that’s observing the spirited holiday? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to the list.

🍹Rusty Taco

Locations:

-1822 Brown St., Dayton

-2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

-2760 Towne Dr., Beavercreek

Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

“While ‘taco’ may be in our name, we are also well known for our signature margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice,” said Brendan Mauri, Brand President of Rusty Taco. “We look forward to seeing our guests every day, but National Margarita Day falling on Taco Tuesday has given us an extra reason to come together and celebrate.”

caption arrowCaption
Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

Credit: Contributed

Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Rusty Taco is celebrating both National Margarita Day and Palindrome Day with $2.22 house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

🍹Local Cantina

Location: 503 E. First St., Dayton

Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 “Mustache Rides” and “Same Same Margaritas” and $2 tacos all day Tuesday.

caption arrowCaption
Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas and $2 tacos.

Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook

Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas and $2 tacos.

Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook

caption arrowCaption
Local Cantina is celebrating the holiday with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas and $2 tacos.

Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook

Credit: Local Cantina Water St./ Facebook

🍹Agave & Rye

Locations: 2 N Market St., Troy & 7125 Fountain View Dr., Liberty Township

Agave & Rye is celebrating Taco Tuesday and Margarita Day with a number of specials:

-$6 OG Margs

-$6 Bourbon Peach Punch

-$2 Domestic Cans

-$2.5 Plain Jane

-$3 Bees Knees

-$3 Bang Bang

-$4 Alderman

-$3 Chips & Queso

caption arrowCaption
Agave & Rye is putting the finishing touches on its new restaurant on Troy’s Public Square. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is at 2 N. Market St., the space that formerly housed La Piazza Italian restaurant. The Troy location will feature a selection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons and the food menu includes 20 specialty double-shell tacos.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Agave & Rye is putting the finishing touches on its new restaurant on Troy’s Public Square. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is at 2 N. Market St., the space that formerly housed La Piazza Italian restaurant. The Troy location will feature a selection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons and the food menu includes 20 specialty double-shell tacos.

Credit: Lisa Powell

caption arrowCaption
Agave & Rye is putting the finishing touches on its new restaurant on Troy’s Public Square. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is at 2 N. Market St., the space that formerly housed La Piazza Italian restaurant. The Troy location will feature a selection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons and the food menu includes 20 specialty double-shell tacos.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

🍹Chuy’s

Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek & 10445 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Chuy’s locations in the Miami Valley have been anticipating National Margarita Day for days and this morning. The restaurant said, “it’s time to party.”

Chuy’s is offering drink specials all day long, with upgrades from regular margaritas to Grande House and Frozen ‘Ritas for $2. Customers also get to keep the cup when the upgrade to Grande Ritas.

caption arrowCaption
Chuy’s margaritas are made from scratch with simple ingredients: tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice that’s fresh-squeezed in-house every day. Margaritas come in both regular and grande sizes, in a variety of flavors easy to mix, swirl and dot. CONTRIBUTED

Chuy’s margaritas are made from scratch with simple ingredients: tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice that’s fresh-squeezed in-house every day. Margaritas come in both regular and grande sizes, in a variety of flavors easy to mix, swirl and dot. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Chuy’s margaritas are made from scratch with simple ingredients: tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice that’s fresh-squeezed in-house every day. Margaritas come in both regular and grande sizes, in a variety of flavors easy to mix, swirl and dot. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Return of food truck rallies in Springfield
2
It’s not too late: Here are 5 events you can still see to celebrate...
3
4 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials coming soon
4
‘I didn’t choose dance – dance chose me’: DCDC chief artistic director...
5
CHEF TO WATCH: Isiah Davis, ‘The Cookieologist’

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top