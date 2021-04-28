TODAY: Chance to win free Dunkin’ coffee for a year happening at all Dayton locations

From 3:30 p.m. Friday through about 10 a.m. Saturday, anyone who came through the Dunkin’ Donuts line, drive-through or in-store, was surprised with a totally free order — including the family vans heading to weekend sporting events with tabs of up to $30.

On Friday afternoon, March 12 at the Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 1515 N. Fairfield Rd. in Beavercreek, an anonymous customer came through the drive-thru, but was asked by the store manager to come inside once they said they wanted to buy $4,000 in gift cards to “pay it forward.” Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

It’s not uncommon for customers coming through the line to tell the staff they’d like to pay it forward to the family or customer behind them in line, said Samantha Owens, the Dunkin’ store’s general manager. However, an act of kindness on this level has never been seen at the store.

As part of the give-back day, Dunkin’ is also donating 40,000 gift cards worth $200,000 to various hospitals throughout the Midwest to fuel frontline workers.