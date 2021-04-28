TODAY: Chance to win free Dunkin’ coffee for a year happening at all Dayton locations

Today, Wednesday, April 28, is National Pay It Forward Day, and one lucky Daytonian could be the recipient of a very caffeinated give-back gift.
Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at “each and every” Dunkin’ location in Dayton, one customer will be chosen at random to win free coffee for a year. A release from Dunkin said there are no strings attached, and customers are eligible to win either in-store or in the drive-thru.
For a complete list of all Dayton area Dunkin’ locations, visit dunkindonuts.com.
Dunkin’ said the program was inspired by an anonymous customer in Dayton who gave $4,000 in gift cards to Pay It Forward to his community last month.
On March 12, a Friday afternoon, at the Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) shop at 1515 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, a customer came through the store’s drive-through initially, then was asked by the store manager to come inside after the customer said they wanted to buy $4,000 in gift cards to “pay it forward” for subsequent customers who placed orders at the shop.
From 3:30 p.m. Friday through about 10 a.m. Saturday, anyone who came through the Dunkin’ Donuts line, drive-through or in-store, was surprised with a totally free order — including the family vans heading to weekend sporting events with tabs of up to $30.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
It’s not uncommon for customers coming through the line to tell the staff they’d like to pay it forward to the family or customer behind them in line, said Samantha Owens, the Dunkin’ store’s general manager. However, an act of kindness on this level has never been seen at the store.
As part of the give-back day, Dunkin’ is also donating 40,000 gift cards worth $200,000 to various hospitals throughout the Midwest to fuel frontline workers.