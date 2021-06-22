TODAY: Comic-Con audio documentary created by local pop culture historian premieres on SiriusXM

Explore Chappelle ignites NYC with film premiere and surprise concert

Early attendees of the Comic-Con in the 1970s. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Comic-Con Begins Credit: Comic-Con Begins

Each episode of the audio documentary will feature in-depth interviews with fans, organizers and participants involved in the creation and longevity of Comic-Con. Klickstein, who moved to Dayton from Boulder, Colorado, last year, spoke with dozens of industry giants to gather a comprehensive history of the convention. “Comic-Con Begins” is narrated by sci-fi and horror film actress Brinke Stevens.

Since moving to Dayton, Klickstein has hosted a screening of Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic science fiction film “Blade Runner” at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and organized a screenwriting workshop for children based on the book “Animal Farm.” Klickstein embarked upon his latest creative endeavor in hopes that he might be able to document an important part of pop culture history.

“This story needs to be told because it’s so interesting and impactful to our culture,” Klickstein said. “The people involved tend to be more modest and I want them to have this legacy. I want people to know who they are.”

Throughout its six episodes, the audio documentary includes commentary from over 30 founding members of the original San Diego Comic-Con, “Sandman” creator Neil Gaiman, film director Kevin Smith, Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and many other legendary individuals involved in Comic-Con.

According to Klickstein, Ohio also boasts its own assortment of comic book creators and cartoonists like Bill Watterson, the creator of the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” and Billy Ireland, a renowned cartoonist with the Columbus Dispatch in the early 20th century.

As previously stated, the first episode of “Comic-Con Begins: Origin Stories of the San Diego Comic-Con and the Rise of Modern Fandom” can be streamed beginning today on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher and other major podcast platforms. Those who have the SiriusXM app or Stitcher Premium can listen to all six episodes of the series beginning today.

More information about the audio documentary can be found by visiting SiriusXM’s website. A trailer for the documentary can be found on the “Comic-Con Begins” website.