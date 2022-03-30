TODAY: DAI celebrates Van Gogh’s birthday with ticket discount

Vincent van Gogh was born March 30, 1853, and the Dayton Art Institute is celebrating the artist’s birthday with a special museum discount March 30 and 31.
If you mention Van Gogh’s birthday at the museum’s Guest Services Desk on either day, you’ll receive $5 off one regular adult admission. Admission includes access to the exhibitions “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection. Regular museum general admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, active military and groups, $5 for students and youth, and free for children ages 6 and younger.
“This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view two Van Gogh paintings that are rarely seen outside Europe, and we are honored to be able to host them here in Dayton for the next few months,” said DAI Director & CEO, Michael R. Roediger in a release. “Don’t miss the chance to see works in person, as well as the outstanding Special Exhibition ‘Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms,’ another DAI exclusive, which is on view through May 22.”
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 31.
The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton.
For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org/exhibitions.
