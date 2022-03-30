TODAY: DAI celebrates Van Gogh’s birthday with ticket discount

If you mention Van Gogh’s birthday at the museum’s Guest Services Desk on either day, you’ll receive $5 off one regular adult admission. Admission includes access to the exhibitions “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection. Regular museum general admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, active military and groups, $5 for students and youth, and free for children ages 6 and younger.

“This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view two Van Gogh paintings that are rarely seen outside Europe, and we are honored to be able to host them here in Dayton for the next few months,” said DAI Director & CEO, Michael R. Roediger in a release. “Don’t miss the chance to see works in person, as well as the outstanding Special Exhibition ‘Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms,’ another DAI exclusive, which is on view through May 22.”