TODAY: Dayton Public Schools hosts Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for families

In recognition of Pi Day, Dayton Public Schools will host its first Pi Day Family Math and Literacy Night today, March 14, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at David H. Ponitz CTC. The event is free and open to all DPS students and their families.
The fun, informative evening will include speakers, financial literacy sessions, dinner, music and door prizes. Among the speakers will be a national math consultant as well as a representative from Fifth Third Bank spotlighting the marriage between math and money. While parents attend sessions on math in the home and finances, students can visit multiple stations for math activities focusing on Pi.
To register, families can visit www.DaytonPublic.com.
David H. Ponitz CTC is located at 741 Washington St., Dayton.
