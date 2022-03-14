Hamburger icon
TODAY: Dayton Public Schools hosts Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for families

David H. Ponitz CTC. Staff

David H. Ponitz CTC. Staff

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 2 hours ago

In recognition of Pi Day, Dayton Public Schools will host its first Pi Day Family Math and Literacy Night today, March 14, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at David H. Ponitz CTC. The event is free and open to all DPS students and their families.

The fun, informative evening will include speakers, financial literacy sessions, dinner, music and door prizes. Among the speakers will be a national math consultant as well as a representative from Fifth Third Bank spotlighting the marriage between math and money. While parents attend sessions on math in the home and finances, students can visit multiple stations for math activities focusing on Pi.

To register, families can visit www.DaytonPublic.com.

David H. Ponitz CTC is located at 741 Washington St., Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

