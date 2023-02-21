TODAY: Englewood Dunkin’ to hold grand opening

The Englewood Dunkin’ is a “Next Gen” restaurant offering guests an enhanced store experience. According to a press release from Gilligan Company, a new modern design includes a front-facing bakery case for a close look at baked goods and an exclusive “On-the-Go” drive thru lane allowing DDPerks members who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App to bypass the ordering lane and head straight into the line for the pickup window. The restaurant also has a tap system where some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through.

“Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications,” the release said. “Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.”

During the grand opening, Gilligan Company is partnering with Northmont Schools and its Community Table initiative.

“We are extremely happy to be part of the Englewood community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Remke said.

Gilligan Company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations. The Englewood Dunkin’ is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.