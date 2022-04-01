TODAY: First Friday activities abound in downtown Dayton

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Artist Heather Jones discusses her exhibit on view at The Co, “Storytellers,” at 6:30 p.m. in a free Artist Talk.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and “Van Gogh & European Landscapes.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “ReFRESH First Friday” from 6-9 p.m.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “The Automat” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday.

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Enjoy a gallery opening featuring the art of renowned Dayton artist Tiffany Clark. There will be live vinyl DJing and pop-ups with Billie Gold Bubble Tea and Dayton Vintage.

DINING AND DRINKS

• The Bar and Bistro, 32 Webster St.: Enjoy new seasonal menu and wine list options. “Mediterranean Happy Hour” – A charcuterie board and a bottle of Tuscan Red Blend (Frescobaldi Remote, Italy 2019) $35

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Free 2oz Wellness Shot with a juice purchase of $20 or more while supplies last.

• Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3-6 p.m.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and 1/2 off of shareables.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m.. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree. DJ Ron Perry will be playing live music from 5-8 p.m.

• Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps. Join us for Jacked Up Fridays for $5 Jack black, apple, honey, or fire.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy half-off Happy Hour!

Caption A grand opening “Pawty!” was held at EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton’s St. Clair Lofts building on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. EmBARK is downtown Dayton’s first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption A grand opening “Pawty!” was held at EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton’s St. Clair Lofts building on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. EmBARK is downtown Dayton’s first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Every new account receives one free hour to play.

• EmBARK Dayton, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Join Miami Valley Pit Crew at EmBARK on First Friday from 5-7 p.m. for a chance to meet some of their adoptable dogs!

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase!

For more information about First Friday, or to find business addresses, parking, upcoming activities and more, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership website at downtowndayton.org. Also, invite friends and family to partake in First Friday fun! “Like” and share the First Friday Facebook page.