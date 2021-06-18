TODAY: Free ‘Fusian Flight’ offered to customers celebrating International Sushi Day

Ohio-based, fast-casual sushi restaurant Fusian has launched a brand new menu item to celebrate International Sushi Day and its 11th anniversary.
June 18 is International Sushi Day and to celebrate, Fusian fans who visit today can try the all-new “Fusian Flight” for free on their next visit. With every order today, customers will receive a free Flight offer to redeemed at a future visit via the Fusian app.
The “Fusian Flight” allows customers to pick two, 10-piece rolls in one box, for one price. The rolls can either be a traditional Fusian roll, or a “Fusian exclusive roll.” The concept is meant to offer multiple flavor profiles in one meal, according to a Fusian release.
Dayton’s Fusian location is at 1200 Brown St in Dayton next to the University of Dayton campus.