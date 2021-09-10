TODAY: Grand opening of downtown’s first-ever axe throwing bar

A growing corridor in the Fire Blocks District in downtown Dayton has a sharp, new addition.
Two Social, a brand new spot to gather with friends, play retro-style and modern video games, have a drink and even throw a few axes officially opens today, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. Located at 123 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton, Two Social will be open every day of the week except for Tuesdays, and will offer axe throwing every day except Wednesdays.
Reservations are not required for axe throwing, however, reservations can be made on 2socialdayton.com.
The official grand opening celebration begins this afternoon, but will conclude next Friday, Sept. 17 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The bar’s co-owners, husband-and-wife team, Kelsey Calderone and Nathan Omlor, said they wanted to create a place that helped make Dayton feel like home to people moving back to the city and to anyone entirely new to the Miami Valley.
Calderone and Omlor founded Gem City Social Sports in 2017, which eventually blossomed into the idea of starting Two Social. Initially, the couple envisioned a smaller clubhouse, meeting place for the sports league to gather after games. However, the space at 123 E. 3rd St. presented room for more opportunity and greater connections.
“We bring people together, help people meet other people,” Calderone said.
The opening week schedule includes:
-Friday, Sept. 10: Grand opening from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. with chance to win free axe throwing party
-Saturday, Sept. 11: College Football OSU kick-off at 12 p.m.
-Sunday, Sept 12: $5 High Noons, $3 tall boys from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
-Monday, Sept. 13: Monday night football from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
-Wednesday, Sept. 15: Pizza Bandit Launch Party from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
-Thursday, Sept. 16: Spend $30 to get a Two Social shirt
-Friday, Sept. 17: Ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m.
