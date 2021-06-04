TODAY: June’s First Friday kicks off summer in Dayton

🌞Art, Dance, Music and Film

● The Contemporary Dayton: Inaugural Exhibitions at the Co’s new space at The Dayton Arcade on display now through July 17. Zachary Armstrong: Grids & Abstracts April 30-July 17, 2021/ Cauleen Smith: Remote Viewing April 30-July 17, 2021/ Curtis Barnes, Sr.: Peace & Love April 30-July 17, 2021. Link for all pertinent information: https://thecontemporarydayton.org/2020-2021-season-schedule/.Call 937-224-3822 for more information

● Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.: Now open! Open on First Friday until 5 p.m. Visit the latest special exhibition: Changing Times: Art of the 1960s showing movements of the era, seen in diverse styles of Pop, Op, Minimalism and Conceptual art, and artists working in abstract styles that responded to the influences of earlier artists. Drawing on the museum’s extensive collection and featuring artists who include Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jim Dine, Aka Pereyma, Robert Motherwell, Gene Davis, Sol LeWitt and many others, this exploration into the remarkable decade is organized by the Dayton Art Institute.

● Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St Dayton, OH 45403: The Dayton Society of Artists is pleased to present Arron Foster’s Printmaking Exhibition, opening First Friday from 6-9 p.m. Through July 10 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to book an Appointment to see the latest DSA Gallery Exhibition or by calling 937-228-4532.

● Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm. Social distanced seating inside and on the extended patio.

● Edward A. Dixon Gallery, lobby of 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit this gallery inside the lobby of the Talbott Tower at 131 N. Ludlow St., to see We’re Doing It ALL Wrong™ Art Exhibition through July 31st Pop-Up Gallery at 133 N. Ludlow Street. Artwork from across the United States and around the world that shine light on some of the human issues that plague us. Free to the public Open weekends - Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call the gallery at (937) 985-2115 or shop the gallery online at: http://shop.eadgallery.com/

● First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Spend an inspiring evening with us at 1st Friday Art HopLive music, tasty treats and many open studios and galleries that allow you a one of a kind look behind the scenes. With nearly 10 different galleries on campus, you will love viewing a variety of styles and genres of artwork from across the globe! Grab dinner off The Rolling Oasis Megabytes truck while you enjoy groovy, familiar tunes from Flashback BAND! Art hops at Front Street are always free to attend and conveniently located in Dayton just off St. Route 35. Free, lit, onsite parking is available in surrounding lots.

● The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Click here for the latest offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent, art theater, featuring in-person and virtual viewing options: https://www.neonmovies.com/. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

● Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St., 937-265-0691: For First Friday, all Take Home Paint Party Kits are buy one get one 1/2 off. www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com

● Wiley’s Comedy Club,101 Pine St.: 8 p.m. comedy show: Presenting “Employees of the Month” with Fire When Ready Comedy and Tony Foxworthy, Ray Hensley, Tyson Cox, Andy Frampton, and Karen Jaffe. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are ONLY available online or by calling (937) 224-JOKE. We are not currently selling tickets at the door. Find more information on the website here.

🌞Dining and Drinks

● Local Cantina,501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

● Table 33 Dayton,130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

● Trolley Stop,530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

● Winans Chocolates and Coffee,221 N. Patterson Blvd: Enjoy a First Friday at Winans with a special offer of $15 wine flights and a free piece of chocolate with the purchase of a latte (enjoy inside or on our patio). Open until 9:30 p.m. 937-732-1001.

● Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St., 937-723-7637: For social-distanced dine in, delivery with 937Delivers or carryout - join us for local food and hand-crafted tiki or traditional cocktails.

● Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. Enjoy a night on our extended outdoor patio.

● Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from the Linda Prevo Band. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available. Find our menu on our website here.

● Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout. And we have a special extended street patio set up for Out on 5th, the pedestrian promenade weekends in the Oregon District.

● Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

🌞Special shopping deals and activities

● Pride Festival 2021 - Together As One, on Courthouse Square: June 4-5 Kicks off with Affair on the Square Friday night starting at 6 p.m. followed by a parade and the PRIDE Festival on Saturday at 11 a.m.. Find more info on the Pride website.

● Choice Juice Boxx and Varsity House gallery, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Stop by the shop to grab a fresh juice or smoothie, or take a look at the offerings at Varsity House, which features local artists and makers. Start your Choice Juice punch card - buy 9 juices, get the 10th free.

● Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St., 937-903-2729: Stop by this boutique to see the Showcased artist for the month and pop-up vendors in store. Grace Lane will have up to 70% off clearance and 25% off sale racks plus lots of new dresses, skirts and tops for your warmer-weather style.

● Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.: Join the Space Three fitness crew for a special First Friday Sampler Class. Get a taste of the different fitness classes offered at this downtown gym, including Booty Barre, SWERK dance fitness, and TRX suspension training. Find more details on the Space Three Facebook page. Also check out the gym’s retail section including workout clothes and more. Billie Gold Bubble Tea will be parked outside Space Three and Twist Cupcakery for you to enjoy a bubble tea drink.

● Twist Cupcakery, 25 S. St. Clair St.: Stop by Twist for a sweet treat, including our great cupcakes in a jar! Special First Friday giveaways in conjunction with Space Three and the Billie Gold Bubble Tea. Stay tuned for details.

● Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St., 937-813-2144: Vidia’s Closet is having a First Friday Sale with 25% off of all in-store inventory, or use the code VC25 to get the discount with your online purchases. Shop fashion-forward trends for all.