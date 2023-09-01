TODAY: McAlister’s Deli opens Washington Twp. location

McAlister’s Deli is opening its newest location in Washington Twp. at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

“This location has been a long time coming. We have been hard at work making it a great place for the folks of Centerville in every way we can,” said Owner-operator Jacob Mulvey. “I cannot wait to open the doors and look forward to serving ya’ll soon!”

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is giving the first 50 guests in line a free 30-day tea pass, according to a press release. Those that receive a tea pass can get one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days.

McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual chain whose menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, Spuds (loaded baked potatoes), desserts and sweet tea. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant features a pick-up window for guests that place an order online or via the McAlister’s app.

The restaurant is located right beside Moe’s Southwest Grill, which is still in the works. Moe’s projected opening date is Sept. 29, Mulvey said.

Both restaurants are going into the space that previously housed a Willis Music store. The space has sat empty for more than a decade.

“I’ve been looking for a location here really since I moved back to Ohio five years ago,” Mulvey said. “This is the spot and we’re excited about it.”

McAlister’s Deli, located at 990 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Suite A, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit the deli’s Facebook page or call 937-807-4050.