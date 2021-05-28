TODAY: Two Dayton ‘Bros’ open hot dog restaurant in former ConeyLand space

“The Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand” or just “The Bun Bros” will hold its grand opening today, May 28, starting at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The brick and mortar, located at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside and owned by Mike Davis and Von Crager, is a full-service ice cream shop with a lengthy grill menu, including some not-so-average hot dog stand items. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Davis’ time in the service made him fall in love with Korean food, and because of that affinity, customers will find a rarity for hot dog stand menus, the “Kimchi Dog.” For people new to the traditional Korean side dish, Kimchi could be described as a spicy cousin of sauerkraut.

“We’re both foodies and very serious about providing delicious comfort food and sweet treats,” Davis said. “Last month, I want to say we had probably between 40 and 50 people approach the building to ask if we’re going to open soon and telling us they’re excited, so that’s gotten us really pumped.”

Other items Davis said he hopes customers will find exciting and unique are their two house-made chili dog sauces, a bacon-wrapped dog that’s deep fried then smothered in cheddar and jalapenos, a Greek burger on a brioche bun with tzatziki and feta cheese, an espresso double-shot shake, and a “Red Bull Float.”

Davis and Crager have wanted to own their own business for years, and multiple circumstances during the pandemic made it the right time for them to make the jump.

The Buns Bros will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays. To stay up to date with them, follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/BunBrosConeyLand/.