TOMORROW: Dayton-area McDonald’s restaurants to offer free meals to nurses

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast or lunch/dinner meal with no purchase necessary via drive-thru or carryout to all nurses with a valid ID.

For breakfast, nurses will have a choice of an Egg McMuffin or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with a Hash Brown. For lunch, they can choose from a Double Cheeseburger, 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with Small Fries. Both meals will have the option of any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee.