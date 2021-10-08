TONIGHT: Area couple takes on ‘Shark Tank’ in season premiere

Caption SHARK TANK - “1301” – In the season premiere, Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark! First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection. A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America on the season premiere of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) MARK CUBAN Credit: ABC Credit: ABC

“We went in with just little expectations,” Kristen said. “Obviously, the mission for us was the most important part — to be able to get people to rally behind what we’re so passionate about, what we believe in, on such a large scale.”

Uprising, founded in 2019, is a “superfood bakery” based in Cincinnati and states on its website that it’s a “a brand waging war against poor health and a broken food system.”

“Basically, the big idea here is that the food system is fundamentally broken,” William said. “We are sick at scale, and major (food) staples are playing a huge role in that because the ingredients cause issues in people’s bodies. You do that over a lifetime, wake up with where we are now where we’re spending trillions of dollars a year on medical interventions to treat things that food has a major impact on.”

According to the company’s site, “Uprising foods incorporate both cutting-edge science and artisan baking secrets to transform seemingly simple ingredients into insanely delicious creations. Their clean ingredient foods are made without grains, denatured oils and preservatives, are both keto and paleo-friendly, high in fiber and protein.”

The couple is setting out to build a brand where people can purchase everyday grocery items that have a positive impact on their health due to the quality of ingredients, the Schumachers said.

“We need a food revolution,” William said.

Uprising Food delivers its “bundles” of products, all available on the website, and has shipped to doorsteps in every state in the U.S. The company recently launched into retail at Meijer grocery stores, including Dayton-area Meijer locations.