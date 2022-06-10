TODAY: Centerville kicks off festive Party in the Park

Get ready to kickstart summer with an evening filled with food, games, music and more as Centerville hosts its first Party in the Park of the season today, June 10, at Stubbs Park.
Taking place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and featuring the band Stranger, Party in the Park is a free event for all ages to enjoy. Whether you’re bringing grandma or your little one, this family-friendly affair is a one-day concert, shopping excursion and dinner all in one.
The event will include over 30 curated vendors, boutiques and local small businesses. The first 100 attendees will receive a free canvas tote bag.
In addition to a variety of food trucks, there will be adult beverages available. The Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) will provide beer, wine and liquor sales from local Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends and Bock Family breweries.
After you’ve had something to eat, check out a card game facilitated by Centerville-Washington History, or the Big 6 Wheel table sponsored by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. For games specifically tailored for kids, the Centerville-Washington Park district will provide activities.
The evening wouldn’t be complete without a movie. “Jumanji” will begin approximately at 9:30 p.m.
Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair to save a seat for the concert and movie. Police will be directing parking efforts in the park as well as the nearby library and police station.
Can’t make it to Party in the Park? No worries. The second installment will be held Friday, July 15 featuring the band The Fries.
For more information, visit www.hocwt.org. Stubbs Park is located at 225 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville.
