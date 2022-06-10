TODAY: Centerville kicks off festive Party in the Park

After you’ve had something to eat, check out a card game facilitated by Centerville-Washington History, or the Big 6 Wheel table sponsored by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. For games specifically tailored for kids, the Centerville-Washington Park district will provide activities.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without a movie. “Jumanji” will begin approximately at 9:30 p.m.

Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair to save a seat for the concert and movie. Police will be directing parking efforts in the park as well as the nearby library and police station.

Can’t make it to Party in the Park? No worries. The second installment will be held Friday, July 15 featuring the band The Fries.

For more information, visit www.hocwt.org. Stubbs Park is located at 225 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville.