TONIGHT: First Friday is back with a jam-packed lineup

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Public reception 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The CO opens three new exhibitions, including Willis “Bing” Davis’ “Kneel,” Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s “The Boat People,” and Samuel Levi-Jones’ “The Empire Is Falling.” Find more information on the exhibits at thecontemporarydayton.org or call 937-224-3822 for more information.

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Ralston Crawford: Air + Space + War” and “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St Dayton, OH 45403: The Dayton Society of Artists is pleased to present “Small But Mighty,” the small works exhibition.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, lobby of 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit this gallery inside the lobby of the Talbott Tower at 131 N. Ludlow St., open on First Friday until 6 p.m. Free to the public and open weekends - Fridays and Saturdays, call the gallery at (937) 985-2115 for hours. And shop the gallery online at: http://shop.eadgallery.com/

First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Dayton’s largest community of artists invites you to Front Street! Celebrate and support your local art community by touring art studios, art galleries, shops, and boutiques. Get a jump start on holiday shopping and find original art and unique, handmade gifts from the heart. The Rolling Oasis and Egg Rolls Unlimited are in the courtyard serving delicious dinner and desserts. Live music, live art demos, and new exhibitions can be found across the campus. It is always free to attend Art Hops at Front Street. We offer free, lit, onsite parking. We are family and (leashed) pet friendly.

iMadeThis DIY Art Studio, 411 E. Fifth St.: Stop by iMadeThis for Open Studio Crafting Fridays every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. iMadeThis offers hundreds of design-your-own activities for children and adults. Find more information on their website: https://imadethis.art/

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Click here for the latest offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent, art theater, featuring in-person and virtual viewing options: https://www.neonmovies.com/. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St., 937-265-0691: For First Friday, all Take Home Paint Party Kits are buy one get one 1/2 off. www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com

Yellow Cab Tavern Art Gallery, 700 E. Fourth St.: The Yellow Cab hosts Love U: A ‘90s R&B Night at 8 p.m. with music from SexBox, including genre-defying hits from artists like Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah and more, who all made this the golden era of R&B.

Dining and Drinks

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St., 937-723-7637: Open for dine in, delivery with 937Delivers or carryout - join us for local food and hand-crafted tiki or traditional cocktails. Including two outdoors patios, and DORA drinks you can take to go.

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. Enjoy a night on our extended outdoor patio.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from the Linda Prevo Band. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available. Find our menu on our website here.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Salt Block Biscuit Company, 115 E. Third St.: Biscuits aren’t just for breakfast! Salt Block has expanded dinner hours, with a special dinner menu for in-house dining, or your favorites to-go. Find specials listed on the Salt Block Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/SaltBlockBiscuitCo. Or order for pickup on our website https://www.toasttab.com/salt-block-biscuit-company/v3/?mode=fulfillment.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Come to the Yellow Cab Tavern for Pizza Bandit, drinks and every First Friday will have the special guest I Heart Ice Cream will be joining us every First Friday at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Downtown Dayton from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.! They’ll be rollin’ up their amazing gourmet rolled ice cream right before your eyes and stay on the lookout for some special Pizza Bandit collaborations too!

Special Shopping Deals and Activities

Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Stop by Connect E-Sports gaming in the Wheelhouse to play your favorite console or computer games in online tournaments or with your friends. A special First Friday deal for new guests: Any new account at Connect E-Sports will receive one free hour of gaming. Find info about the games you can play on the website: https://connectesports.com/

St. Clair Lofts: Several businesses in the St. Clair Lofts have joined forces to do a special giveaway and will draw the winning entries during First Friday.