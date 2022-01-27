TONIGHT: Join Journalism Lab as their next series kicks-off

The main goal for the organization’s “citizen correspondents” is to complete at least one story idea and pitch it to a news outlet before the last meeting.

“No prior experience in journalism is necessary, but a curiosity about reporting and life in the Dayton area (meetings are currently open to residents of Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties) – as well as a commitment to attending the meetings – will help you get the most out of our program,” stated the website.

For more information and to register for tonight’s free, virtual event, visit thejournalismlab.org.