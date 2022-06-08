TONIGHT: Kettering’s Community Block Party canceled

Due to tonight’s inclement weather forecast, Kettering’s Community Block Party, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, has been canceled.
“City officials are working to determine a rain date that will be announced as soon as possible,” said Mary Azbill, community information manager for the City of Kettering.
For more information, visit https://www.ketteringoh.org/
