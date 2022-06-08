dayton logo
X

TONIGHT: Kettering’s Community Block Party canceled

Kettering Block Party at The Fraze. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Kettering Block Party at The Fraze. FILE

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

Due to tonight’s inclement weather forecast, Kettering’s Community Block Party, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, has been canceled.

“City officials are working to determine a rain date that will be announced as soon as possible,” said Mary Azbill, community information manager for the City of Kettering.

Explore15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

For more information, visit https://www.ketteringoh.org/

In Other News
1
Artists being sought to brighten downtown Dayton with ArtWraps
2
Bessie’s HomeMade Noodles closes Fairborn deli
3
Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton
4
Dayton native to bring family-friendly comedy, magic to Beavercreek...
5
Mode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening today: ‘We can’t wait to...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top