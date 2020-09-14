X

Tony Awards slated to go digital this fall

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit star in the 2019 musical adaptation of "Moulin Rouge!," among the shows likely to be nominated for the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will be held digitally this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CONTRIBUTED
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit star in the 2019 musical adaptation of "Moulin Rouge!," among the shows likely to be nominated for the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will be held digitally this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

STAGE NOTES | 1 hour ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

The 74th annual Tony Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements on Broadway during the unexpectedly shortened 2019-2020 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held digitally this fall.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement. “We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season but also to be able to uplift the entire theater community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”

ExploreA chat with Michael Goodson, The Contemporary’s new curator

Additional information regarding a date and platform for the ceremony as well as the nomination announcement are forthcoming. Even so, a significant number of shows are expected to be nominated. Notable plays include new works such as “Slave Play,” “The Inheritance” and “Sea Wall/A Life” as well as revivals such as “A Soldier’s Play,” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” and “The Rose Tattoo.” You can also expect a slew of nominations for jukebox musicals “Moulin Rouge!,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

ExploreMark your calendars! ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming to Dayton

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.