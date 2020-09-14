Tony Awards slated to go digital this fall

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement. “We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season but also to be able to uplift the entire theater community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”

Additional information regarding a date and platform for the ceremony as well as the nomination announcement are forthcoming. Even so, a significant number of shows are expected to be nominated. Notable plays include new works such as “Slave Play,” “The Inheritance” and “Sea Wall/A Life” as well as revivals such as “A Soldier’s Play,” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” and “The Rose Tattoo.” You can also expect a slew of nominations for jukebox musicals “Moulin Rouge!,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”