10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: The 36th annual Art on the Commons Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will feature live music, artists and family-friendly activities.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com

2. Germanfest Picnic

When: Aug. 9-11; 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Germanfest Picnic offers homemade German food, plenty of German and domestic bier and wein, bands playing in the Biergarten, the Polka Mass, culture display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-429-9251 or germanfestdayton.com

3. Dayton Potato Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Oak and Ivy Park, 798-700 Anderson-Goodrich Court, Dayton

Details: Celebrate a love for all things potatoes prepared in a variety of ways. There will also be music, live entertainment and other activities.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-203-5289

4. St. Brigid Parish Festival

When: Aug. 9-11; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: This event will include rides, festival food, adult and kids games, beer and a grand raffle.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-372-3193 or stbrigidxenia.org

5. Englewood Art Festival

When: Aug. 10-11; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

Details: This event features art vendors, a 5K race, parade, food and live entertainment. A car show will take place on Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: englewood.oh.us

6. Digging Roots

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Levitt Dayton presents a World Indigenous Day celebration featuring Digging Roots, two-time JUNO Award winners. The group infuses their performances with a blend of Indigenous traditions and contemporary sounds. Led by husband-and-wife duo ShoShona Kish and Raven Kanatakta, their show weaves together earthy vocals, exhilarating guitar, and a message of healing and empowerment.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

7. Community Unity Festival

When: 11a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton

Details: The festivities include food, entertainment, music, farmers market, prizes, games, and free school supplies.

Cost: Free

More info: waymandayton.org

8. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Details: The Centerville Summer Concert Series and Party at the Park continues with Shawn Gerhard’s tribute to Garth Brooks at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: centervilleohio.gov

9. Clash Boutique Anniversary and Oregon District Block Party

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: 521 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Vintage clothing store Clash Gallery & Boutique celebrates its 13th anniversary with a partnership with the Oregon District to host a special anniversary block party this weekend. Explore various Oregon District businesses, enjoy music and see a live flash tattoo art show.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-259-8986 or Facebook

10. “The Wizard of Oz”

When: Friday-Sunday evening, Sunday matinee

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro

Details: This is the last weekend to catch La Comedia’s enjoyable production of this classic piece of Americana. Allison Gabert (Dorothy), Dylan Jackson (Hunk/Scarecrow), Nate Marcum (Zeke/Lion) and Jonathan Pendergrass (Hickory/Tin Man) establish a wonderful bond.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com