10 great things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: Through June 16; Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton

Details: This blockbuster musical set on a Greek island about a young woman inviting her three possible dads to her wedding features such classic ABBA tunes as “Money, Money, Money,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

Cost: $29-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Juneteenth Concert: E.U. featuring Sugar Bear

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Details: Since their Grammy-nominated hit “Da Butt” in 1988, E.U. has been a force in the DC Go-Go scene. The group is led by Sugar Bear, who received the LEGEND award from The Chuck Brown Foundation in 2021.

Cost: Free

More info: LevittDayton.org

3. Kettering Pride

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park, Kettering

Details: Enjoy entertainers, featuring local talents and special guest performers, as well as a diverse array of vendors offering unique goods and services. Also expect a variety of food trucks and connect with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and causes.

Cost: Free

More info: ketteringohiopridecoalition.org

4. Versailles Poultry Days

When: June 14-16; 9:30 a.m.-midnight Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

Details: The 2024 festival theme is “Poultry of the Caribbean.” The festival is always packed with many activities for people of all ages to enjoy including a cruise-in, chicken dinners, ultimate frisbee tournament, vendors, contests, flower show, art and photo show, and chicken-eating contests.

Cost: Free

More info: versaillespoultrydays.com

5. Dayton Seafood Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy tons of crab, shrimp, lobster and more from some of your favorite food trucks.

Cost: Free entry

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

6. Joey Fatone and AJ McLean

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Fatone of *NSYNC and McLean of the Backstreet Boys join forces to sing popular tunes from their respective boy bands.

Cost: $80 for orchestra seats. $55 for lawn and terrace seats.

More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com

7. Dayton Burger Week

When: Through June 15

Where: Various locations around Dayton region

Details: Dayton Burger Week wraps up as numerous Dayton-area restaurants and chefs offer craft burgers along with a selection of sides and specials.

Cost: Various

More info: dineoutdayton.com

8. Simply Queen

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville

Details: Simply Queen returns to Centerville to sing the greatest hits from Queen as part of the 2024 Centerville Summer Concert Series.

Cost: Free

More info: centervilleohio.gov

9. Guy Torry

When: June 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste, 200, at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Comedian Guy Torry has been seen on BET’s “Comic View,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Russell Simmons: Def Comedy Jam” where he made his stand-up debut to a national audience. He also hosted the enormously successful 52-city comedy tour The Kings of Comedy, which grossed over $37 million.

Cost: $24

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

10. Warrant: Let the Good Times Rock Tour

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: American rock band Warrant will be joined by special guests FireHouse and BULLETBOYS. Warrant is best known for its debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” featuring chart-toppers such as “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massive hit “Heaven.”

Cost: $37.50-$73.50

More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com