10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: July 7-13; The fair will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on July 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 8, 9, 10 and 11; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 12 and 13.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rides, games, food and more.

Cost: $10 Sunday through Thursday. $15 Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m.

More info: montcofair.com

2. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 5

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Support downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop offering various shopping, dining and entertainment deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

3. Young’s Dairy Independence Day Family Value Week

When: Udders & Putters Mini Golf + Driving Range, Batting Cages: Daily 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral + Cowvin’s Fast Slide: Open Daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: Young’s offers a special Family Value wristband good for all day, unlimited family fun. Play Udders & Putters miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, Wagon Tour on the Farm, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, and Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral.

Cost: Wristbands are $20 (ages 12 & over) $14 (ages 11 & under) and can be purchased at Udders & Putters.

More info: youngsdairy.com

4. “Thelma”

When: July 5-7 screenings: 12:45 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: An Oscar-worthy June Squibb is superb and incredibly relatable as the titular grandma who seeks revenge after being scammed. Richard Roundtree, in his final performance, is also a winning sidekick in this very enjoyable action-comedy that is big on laughs and poignancy.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

5. “The Music Man”

When: July 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Road, Brookville

Details: Kendal Garrett, dynamic, easygoing and sharp, effortlessly shines as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s musical comedy about community, family and forgiveness. Standout supporting roles are offered by a terrifically endearing Kevin Willardson (leading a rousing “Shipoopi!” as Harold’s sidekick Marcellus Washburn), an engaging Kathy Kuhbander (bringing delightful conversational ease to “If You Don’t Mind My Saying So” early in Act 1 as Mrs. Paroo) and a very comical Brian Laughlin as ditzy Mayor Shinn. In addition, I wish lovely soprano Lexi Lambert (Marian Paroo) wouldn’t have had to sing her pleasant renditions of “Goodnight, My Someone” and “My White Knight” during scene changes but she delivers with emotion and purpose nonetheless.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-833-6790 or thebct.org.

6. Firefly Party

When: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 5

Where: Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Details Catch fireflies, make firefly crafts, follow the glow trail, play games and learn cool facts about these amazing insects. Bring a flashlight, wear bug spray and bring an insect net if you have one. A limited number of insect nets will be available to borrow for the event.

Cost: Free

More info: gcparkstrails.com