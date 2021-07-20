Treasure Island Supper Club bounces back from scaled-down hours

Fans of a classic Dayton-area restaurant can now have peace of mind knowing the establishment has rebounded from a challenging time.
A post made to the Treasure Island Supper Club Facebook group on Sunday, July 18 announced the restaurant is back and fully-open. Treasure Island is located at 4250 Chief Woods Lane in Moraine.
“I am extremely happy to announce that our kitchen is fully open now, no restrictions and we have expanded our hours of operation for our kitchen,” posted Nancy Zechar, Treasure Island manager.
The restaurant’s hours are now Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On May 17, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page that it needed to reduce its hours of operation due to the insufficient number of staff members.
Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple, a classic and local gathering place for residents of Kettering, Oakwood Miamisburg, West Carrolton, and beyond, since 1961.