TV special about Dayton Foundation airs this weekend

The special chronicles the roots of The Dayton Foundation from its initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until the present day, with the organization encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds. According to a release, the Foundation ranks second in number of charitable funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.

Narrated by Emmy-winning actor Bruce Cromer, the program features interviews with various Dayton history experts, community leaders, Dayton Foundation staff, and Governing Board Members.