Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list

🎢Kings Island, a 364-acre amusement and water park in Mason, has more than 100 attractions. This year the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The park is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will be extended starting Memorial Day weekend.

The online travel guide highlights the most exciting summer attractions and destinations across the country.

“This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry,” said Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming. “With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”

Two other Ohio attractions made the list: the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

To view the full list, click here.