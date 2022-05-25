Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list

Two attractions right here in the Dayton area were among a list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming, an online travel guide.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Kings Island made the list.
✈The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest aviation museum featuring more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, as well as thousands of artifacts. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with free admission and parking.
“The sheer volume of aircrafts this museum holds makes it truly one of a kind and an engaging experience,” Lea Rose Allbaugh, a Travel Lemming writer said.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
🎢Kings Island, a 364-acre amusement and water park in Mason, has more than 100 attractions. This year the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The park is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will be extended starting Memorial Day weekend.
The online travel guide highlights the most exciting summer attractions and destinations across the country.
“This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry,” said Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming. “With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”
Two other Ohio attractions made the list: the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
To view the full list, click here.
About the Author