UD Arena, Nutter Center look for a comeback in events in 2022

At the University of Dayton, organizers are anxious to get back to pre-pandemic levels, UD Arena executive director Scott DeBolt said.

“We are working with them to do it in a safe manner based on current trends,” he said. ““The plan and hope is that we are able to be back and expand the amount of activity at UD Arena.”

UD Arena completed major renovations in the second half of 2019, and revenue was non-existent from mid-March through November of that year.

In 2022, UD plans to host its men’s and women’s basketball home games, Winter Guard International World Championships, NCAA First Four, OHSAA Boys and Girls State Basketball tournament games, UD and Sinclair’s graduations, numerous high school graduations, and other small events.

Tim Fairbanks, vice president of Winter Guard International and director of performing percussion group Rhythm X, said he’s less worried about WGI Championships, and more worried about what state guidelines might be for regional competition. WGI hosts 60 regional competitions across the country every year. Some percussion and winter guard groups, many of them local schools, are hesitant to register for competitions.

“Entries are about 30% down across the board, which is not that bad. We’re still getting entries. Usually there’s a mad rush in November, which wasn’t the case this year. Some groups are waiting to see if they can travel, what the restrictions are,” he said.

Fairbanks also teaches at Centerville High School, whose marching band was featured in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“Centerville did a full marching band season and everything was fine. That’s not the case everywhere, but here we were kind of able to open things up. We tried to do the right thing,” he said.