UD Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop accepting Humorist-in-Residence applications

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is accepting applications for its April 4-6, 2024 Humorist-in-Residence Program.

The workshop is offering two emerging humor writers the opportunity to compete for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dayton — birthplace of Erma Bombeck.

The winners will spend two weeks at the University of Dayton Marriott, the workshop’s official hotel and an in-kind sponsor, to attend the workshop and work on their humor projects.

Applications will be accepted Sept. 5-Oct. 5, with entries blind-judged by preliminary and finalist judges, all established writers. Improvisor Dion Flynn, best known as Barack Obama and other characters on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and comedy writer Monica Piper, head writer for the children’s animated series “Rugrats,” will serve as finalist judges.

The package for the grand prize winners is worth approximately $5,000. Finalists and honorable mentions will win cash prizes ($250 and $100).

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A workshop news release stated the program is open to all aspiring humor writers regardless of gender or comedic point of view. Writers working on novels, narrative nonfiction, plays, essays, sitcom scripts and other humor writing are encouraged to apply, with special consideration given to emerging writers. The application fee is $25. Winners will be announced in November.

In addition, the application does not require a new piece of writing. Writers are asked to describe their project and themselves and upload a writing sample of no more than 1,250 words, “of which at least 47 percent are really funny.” For more information about the program, visit the website or apply here for what Forbes says “may be the best writer’s residency in the country.”

Founded in 2000, the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop has been dubbed the “Woodstock of Humor.” It’s the only workshop in the country devoted to both humor and human interest writing. Besides the writer’s residency, the workshop also co-sponsors an international writing competition.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

