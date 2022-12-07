UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon

A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year.
Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space at 4480 Powell Road. At the time, the city believed the food manufacturing business would continue, but operations will discontinue.
“The food manufacturing operation is being discontinued due to supply and transportation costs pertaining to ingredients obtained from the Chicago area,” said Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights. “I’m told due to these factors the manufacturing end of the business is simply no longer profitable.”
However, the soon-to-be restaurant is expected to open in mid-January, according to the owners’ representative.
Millard said the permitting and inspection process for occupancy is underway in addition to a review of proposed signage for the site.
Credit: Sharon Wilmore
The site previously housed Pancho’s Place, a restaurant that offered Mexican and American-themed dishes with an emphasis on seafood.
