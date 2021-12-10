dayton logo
X

UPDATE: Shroyer Inn owners post signage regarding ‘temporary’ closure

The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.
Caption
The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.

Credit: Staff

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
26 minutes ago

The longstanding Shroyer Inn has been under a state of “temporary closure” for several weeks.

The Shroyer Inn — affectionately nicknamed “The Shroyer” — at 1028 Shroyer Rd. in Dayton, has a cardboard sign posted to its front door, explaining to customers that they’ll need to go down the street a few blocks if they want to support the Shroyer Inn.

Online, The Shroyer Inn is listed as “temporarily closed.”

“Shroyer Inn is temporarily closed!” reads the sign still posted to the bar’s front door as of Friday, Dec. 10. “Please go to the Brewski at 446 Patterson Suite A to support the Shroyer Inn.”

ExploreBest of Dayton 2021 winners: Food, Restaurants and Dining

The Shroyer Inn owner, Butch Elder, also owns Brewski Barrel in Dayton’s Patterson Park, just three blocks away from The Shroyer.

Bartender at Brewski Barrel, Amber Tarzinski, said that The Shroyer’s closure is only temporary, but that that was the only information employees knew. Tarzinski was not aware of any reopening timeline.

Elder could not be reached to provide further information. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Caption
The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.

Credit: Staff

The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.
Caption
The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

Caption
The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.

Credit: Staff

The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.
Caption
The Shroyer Inn has been under a temporary closure status for several weeks.

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Arts, Entertainment and Music
2
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Shopping, Gifts and Services
3
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: People and Places
4
BEST OF DAYTON: What to know about the winners in 2021
5
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Bars, Breweries and Nightlife

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top