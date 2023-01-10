BreakingNews
Val’s Home Bakery no longer expanding to Springboro, future unknown
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
37 minutes ago

Val’s Home Bakery is no longer planning to expand to Springboro due to renovation costs, according to owner Paige Woodie.

“We tried for several months to find a reasonable quote to add some sinks and electrical, but due to the building being older and out of code, the cost was going to be substantial and not something the landlord was willing to contribute towards or that we could afford,” Woodie wrote in a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

Woodie told Dayton.com she was planning to lease the space at 200 S. Main Street on a month-to-month basis.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to find a way to invest that much into a building that wasn’t ours,” she said.

At this time, the future of Val’s Home Bakery is unknown. Woodie said the bakery’s last day at 5860 Bigger Road in Kettering will be Saturday, Feb. 18.

Woodie said she is continuing to look for a new space somewhere between the Dayton and Springboro areas but would prefer to stay in Kettering for the sake of her customers.

“We have a couple prospects,” Woodie said. “We won’t know until the end of the month if those are going to come through or not.”

She is hoping for a seamless transition but is brainstorming ways to do pop-ups in the future until a brick-and-mortar can be found. She is primarily seeking a building with a drive-thru to do quick-service coffee.

“We definitely want to continue,” Woodie said. “We love what we do. We love our customers.”

For more information, visit the bakery’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle.

