Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
41 minutes ago
“I always envisioned this type of space to go with the vibe of Val’s,” said owner Paige Woodie.

A Kettering bakery that opened at the end of April plans to debut a second location in Springboro.

Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, said she is hoping to open the new bakery at 200 S. Main Street by early 2023.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“Our plan right now is to keep both locations, but it will just depend on how business goes in Kettering if we stay open there or just move,” Woodie said.

She explained they had been looking for a new location with more foot traffic when she saw her friend Leslie Moss, the owner of Shoppe Smitten, had moved her store across the street.

Woodie described the new space as something she always dreamed of.

“Val was my grandmother and she was just such a fabulous lady,” she said. “She loved being a part of her community. She was always hosting events and she just loved this type of stuff. For me, I always envisioned this type of (historic) space to go with the vibe of Val’s.”

ExplorePrevious coverage on Val's Home Bakery

The second location will feature a full-service espresso machine, an aspect not found at the Kettering location.

“I’m really excited to offer some hot coffees with all of our housemade syrups,” Woodie said.

Customer favorites at the bakery include cinnamon rolls, pumpkin brown sugar donuts, pop tarts and garlic and rosemary or pizza focaccia bread, Woodie explained. She said favorite drinks include the maple cheesecake or tiramisu cold foam cold brew.

“I love creating something different and giving people the opportunity to try something that’s a little different,” Woodie said. “Food brings joy, so to me it’s about bringing my customers joy.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Woodie said she plans to add breakfast sandwiches to both locations in the future.

Val’s Home Bakery, located at 5860 Bigger Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The bakery features pop-ups of local artists and vendors every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodie said as she opens her second location, she will be looking for additional baristas and kitchen staff.

For more information about Val’s Home Bakery, visit the bakery’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

