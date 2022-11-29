Vendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Owner Juanita Darden said they “…are looking forward to providing high volume service, good energy and perking each customer up.”

Third Perk Express opened its first location in 2015.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome El Buen Taco and Third Perk Express to our already great selection of restaurants and dining options,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This is an exciting time of growth and expansion as we welcome El Buen Taco and Third Perk Express and focus on our long-term goals of providing a dynamic experience for families and guests of all ages.”

El Buen Taco and Third Perk Express join several others that have recently opened at the mall, including Custom World featuring custom apparel and The Ohio Freeze Factory featuring freeze dried sweet treats. Teez for God, a faith-based gifts and apparel designs store, has also expanded to a larger location near Sunglass Hut.

In addition, The Mall at Fairfield Commons is celebrating the holiday season by offering photos with Santa. Walk-ins are welcome or guests can reserve a photo time slot in advance.

For more information, visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The mall is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.