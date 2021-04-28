Verona’s Pizza opens new location in Fairborn

Verona’s Pizza opened its newest shop on April 14 at 11 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in the former space of a Pizza Hut. The founder of Verona’s Pizza, Bekim Demnika, has worked at other Dayton-area pizza restaurants but wanted to launch his own place. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Verona’s Pizza menu includes the shop’s signature New York-style pizza, and also includes Calzones, Subs, salads and several baked pasta dishes, including Lasagna, Manicotti, Ziti, Ravioli, Spaghetti and Stuffed Shells. Cannoli and Tiramisu also are available.

Verona’s will also soon offer a “special lunch menu” at their new location.

Before opening their doors to Fairborn earlier this month, Banulla said some eager customers were visiting every day for a couple weeks to make sure the pizzeria hadn’t opened yet.

“Some people (didn’t) even live in Bellbrook, but they would come to Bellbrook (for Verona’s),” Banulla said. “We have a lot of customers who were traveling a good distance, and they’re saying this (new) location is a lot closer to their house.”

To stay up-to-date with Verona’s Pizza announcements or to see their complete menu, follow their Facebook page.