Verona’s Pizza opens new location in Fairborn

After what the owner called a successful first year in business in Bellbrook, Verona’s Pizza has opened a second location in Fairborn.
Verona’s Pizza opened its newest shop on April 14 at 11 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in the former space of a Pizza Hut.
The Bellbrook pizzeria, located at 18 E. Franklin St. in the former space of Gardina’s Pizza and Bellbrook Pizza Cottage, opened in March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Hugo Banulla, the manager of Verona’s in Fairborn, and the cousin of Verona’s owner, Bekim Demnika, said their first location did well with the surge in people ordering carryout.
“I guess it surprised us in the beginning,” Banulla said. “We didn’t think it was going to be as busy as it got. … Yeah, first year was pretty good in Bellbrook and we just want to keep moving. We don’t want to get stuck in one spot.”
The new location offers a similar menu to the Bellbrook shop. However, the Fairborn shop has more space, allowing the pizzeria to offer a wider variety of appetizers and other specials.
The Verona’s Pizza menu includes the shop’s signature New York-style pizza, and also includes Calzones, Subs, salads and several baked pasta dishes, including Lasagna, Manicotti, Ziti, Ravioli, Spaghetti and Stuffed Shells. Cannoli and Tiramisu also are available.
Verona’s will also soon offer a “special lunch menu” at their new location.
Before opening their doors to Fairborn earlier this month, Banulla said some eager customers were visiting every day for a couple weeks to make sure the pizzeria hadn’t opened yet.
“Some people (didn’t) even live in Bellbrook, but they would come to Bellbrook (for Verona’s),” Banulla said. “We have a lot of customers who were traveling a good distance, and they’re saying this (new) location is a lot closer to their house.”
