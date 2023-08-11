Vintage Elvis Presley scarf worn at UD Arena hits auction block

A vintage white silk scarf worn by Elvis Presley at his Oct. 6, 1974 concert at the University of Dayton Arena is on the auction block.

Boston-based RR Auction describes the rare item as a “Curved Corner Signature” scarf attested as stage-worn.

“Unlike its ‘square corner’ counterpart, this lightweight scarf features curved corners, examples of which Presley wore on rare occasions,” the description notes. “The scarf is entirely plain with the exception of Presley’s facsimile autograph to one corner. In fine, folded condition, with the scarf appearing to exhibit makeup marks and perspiration garnered from Elvis during the performance.”

The scarf comes complete with accompanying memorabilia. Included in the lot are a ticket stub from the Oct. 6 afternoon concert (he also performed at 8:30 p.m.), three color candid postcard photos of Presley on stage (with reverse sides dated to November 1974), four original color slides capturing Presley’s stage presence (all dated to October 1974), a “Special Photo Folio Pocket Edition” booklet, and a button pin featuring Presley’s signature.

“This auction provides a rare opportunity for fans to own a tangible piece of the King’s legacy and relive the magic of that unforgettable night,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction in a news release.

The current bid stands at $1,300. The Fine Autograph and Artifacts auction by RR Auction is set to conclude Aug. 16.

During his career, Presley also performed at the UD Fieldhouse May 27, 1956, Troy’s Hobart Arena Nov. 24, 1956, and again at UD Arena April 7, 1972 and Oct. 26, 1976. He performed his final concert in Indianapolis June 26, 1977. He died in Memphis Aug. 16, 1977.

For more information, visit www.rrauction.com.