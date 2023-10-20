Voices of America Country Music Fest announces another 2024 headliner

Jason Aldean will be the next headliner for Voices of America Country Music Fest, organizers said Friday morning.

“We want to become a household name in Southwest Ohio,” said even organizer Tyler Wogenstahl. “We’re excited to continue sharing what’s in store.”

Aldean is a Grammy-nominated artist with 27 No. 1 singles. He and Keith Urban are the artists who have been confirmed as headliners. In total, event organizers say more than 30 other country artists will also perform at the festival in West Chester.

This year, the festival drew 66,000 people to the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting grounds in the township. The most popular day was Saturday, when 23,000 people attended.

The headliners were Alabama, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

Organizers have already put tickets for next year’s event on sale. The length has been reduced from four days to three, and it’s scheduled for Aug. 9-11, 2024.

West Chester Twp. Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said officials will work with organizers to see if there are ways to make the festival experience better next year.

“These are all signature events in the community and help define West Chester as a great place to live, work and play,” Wilson said.

After this year’s event, West Chester Twp. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News there were no traffic issues despite the influx of people. He said festival-goers behaved themselves, and there was only one arrest for drunkenness after the event. The chief said all the pre-planning for the festival — the largest event the township has ever hosted — was key.

“The execution of the plan went super smooth,” Herzog said. “I definitely want to thank the citizens that did attend, the behavior was exceptional and the problems were minimal. I’m very thankful for all those that attended and how they acted and behaved.”

Staff Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.