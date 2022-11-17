Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

She explained that the 25-foot trailer still has Volz’s handwriting above the threshold of the door.

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is open at 1103 Gateway Drive in Dayton Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. with a limited menu. Call ahead orders start at 11:30 a.m.

“Everybody misses the brick-and-mortar, but they’re just happy the legacy is continuing,” Bowman said. “The legacy lives on. I don’t plan on ever letting it go.”

When Bowman posted the news on the establishment’s Facebook page, customers congratulated her and raved about their food.

“Was great to get the sliders again,” Chuck Davis wrote. “Appreciate you carrying on everything.”

“It was so good, thank you for doin(g) what you do,” Nathan Noxsel said. “I’m still finishing off my last couple sliders from this afternoon.”

“I’m so proud of u Sammy,” Carlie Woodward said. “And I know Rick is smiling down just so proud of what u have already accomplished and what the future holds for (you)!”

Bowman said she appreciates all the customers that have already come out this week.

“Having them here supporting me like they did him (Volz) is probably one of the most rewarding things that makes me get out of bed in the morning,” Bowman said. “I love each and every one of my customers just like they’re family.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bowman explained she is renting the trailer at Action Sports Center and offering a limited menu with customer favorites like Cheeseburgers, The Betty-Ann, The Hog, Slammer Wrap and more.

“The full menu is not gone forever,” Bowman said. “I still have it. It will come back.”

She said she plans to expand the current menu by running specials and adding soups.

Overall, Bowman said her plan is to get the old trailer up and running by the time weather breaks, find a permanent spot for it and serve the full menu.

“To carry on his (Volz) legacy, it is the closest that I feel to him standing behind that grill,” Bowman said. “Taking over his spot is literally the most rewarding thing that there is.”

For more information about Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.