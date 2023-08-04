VOTE: Choose among 30 artists in the 2023 Art in the City contest

The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, is back for 2023! The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 30 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2023 Juried Art Show.

Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. All artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work and the artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, Aug. 18.

A map of this year’s participating businesses and more information about Art in the City is available on the Downtown Dayton Partnership website.

Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.

Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Ohio Arts Council, and Dayton Live. Art in the City is supported in part by a Special Projects Grant funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District and administered by Culture Works. Additional support is provided by PNC and the Jack W & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation.

1. Happy Valley Sunrise / Tom Croce

AC Hotel by Marriott Dayton, 124 Madison St.

Credit: Tom Croce Credit: Tom Croce

2. WOOD! (Jumpscare) / Tom McCathy

Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.

3. Indigo Bunting #1 / Charlene Fox

Flyboys Deli, 219 N. Patterson Blvd.

4. The View from St. Anne’s Hill / Linda Hart

Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

5. Vote for Me / Brian Mathus

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.

6. Commune / Shauna Schramke

A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.

7. Biltmore / Kelly Guerra

Norman’s Pet Supply Co., 225 N. Main St.

8. Tail of the Sea / Chip Williamson

Rabbit Hole Books, 27 & 29 W. First St.

9. Sycamore Blessing (Numbers 6:24-26) / Jeanne Fehskens

Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.

10. Buddha’s Solace / Pratik Paudyal

Starbucks, 1 W. Second St.

11. Spring Melody / Yufeng Wang

The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.

12. Everything is Possible / Nancy Shuler

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.

13. Sacred Heart / Libby Morgan

Dayton Arcade, 15 W. Fourth St.

14. Ash Cave / Eric Wright

Est! Est!! Est!!!, 45 W. Fourth St.

Credit: ERIC WRIGHT Credit: ERIC WRIGHT

15. Woman in Airport / Rhonda Duncalf

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.

16. Untitled / Jude Simmons

Arcade Innovation Hub, 31 S. Main St.

17. Tiger Lily Dreaming: 4.0 / Elisha Frontz

Grist, 46 W. Fifth St.

18. Muses / Breanna Cole

After5, 111 E. Third St.

19. Dayton’s Glass Slipper / Jason Shea

Tony & Pete’s, 129 E. Third St.

20. Engine One / Maria McGinnis

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.

21. Flow / Alison Bour

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.

22. Let’s Dance! / Samantha Farkas

Twist Cupcakery, 25 S. St. Clair St.

23. Soul Sistah / Jessicah Taylor

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.

24. Psychadelic Funk #1 / David Redmon

Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.

25. Brain Cloud Number 39 / Rachel Dominguez-Benner

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.

26. Inspirit / Suzi Hyden

Reduce & Reuse Refillery, 133 E. Fourth St.

27. Forest Vacation / Rachel Meyer

Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.

28. Hold the Pose / Cassie Crownover

Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.

29. Untitled / Kim Shelton

Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.

30. Walk in the Park / Michael Surber

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.