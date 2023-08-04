VOTE: Choose among 30 artists in the 2023 Art in the City contest

The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, is back for 2023! The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 30 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2023 Juried Art Show.
Visit these works at various downtown businesses and vote below for your favorite piece. All artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work and the artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, Aug. 18.
A map of this year’s participating businesses and more information about Art in the City is available on the Downtown Dayton Partnership website.
Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.
Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Ohio Arts Council, and Dayton Live. Art in the City is supported in part by a Special Projects Grant funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District and administered by Culture Works. Additional support is provided by PNC and the Jack W & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation.
1. Happy Valley Sunrise / Tom Croce
AC Hotel by Marriott Dayton, 124 Madison St.
Credit: Tom Croce
Credit: Tom Croce
2. WOOD! (Jumpscare) / Tom McCathy
Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.
3. Indigo Bunting #1 / Charlene Fox
Flyboys Deli, 219 N. Patterson Blvd.
4. The View from St. Anne’s Hill / Linda Hart
Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.
5. Vote for Me / Brian Mathus
Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.
6. Commune / Shauna Schramke
A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.
7. Biltmore / Kelly Guerra
Norman’s Pet Supply Co., 225 N. Main St.
8. Tail of the Sea / Chip Williamson
Rabbit Hole Books, 27 & 29 W. First St.
9. Sycamore Blessing (Numbers 6:24-26) / Jeanne Fehskens
Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.
10. Buddha’s Solace / Pratik Paudyal
Starbucks, 1 W. Second St.
11. Spring Melody / Yufeng Wang
The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.
12. Everything is Possible / Nancy Shuler
Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.
13. Sacred Heart / Libby Morgan
Dayton Arcade, 15 W. Fourth St.
14. Ash Cave / Eric Wright
Est! Est!! Est!!!, 45 W. Fourth St.
Credit: ERIC WRIGHT
Credit: ERIC WRIGHT
15. Woman in Airport / Rhonda Duncalf
The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.
16. Untitled / Jude Simmons
Arcade Innovation Hub, 31 S. Main St.
17. Tiger Lily Dreaming: 4.0 / Elisha Frontz
Grist, 46 W. Fifth St.
18. Muses / Breanna Cole
After5, 111 E. Third St.
19. Dayton’s Glass Slipper / Jason Shea
Tony & Pete’s, 129 E. Third St.
20. Engine One / Maria McGinnis
Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.
21. Flow / Alison Bour
Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.
22. Let’s Dance! / Samantha Farkas
Twist Cupcakery, 25 S. St. Clair St.
23. Soul Sistah / Jessicah Taylor
Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.
24. Psychadelic Funk #1 / David Redmon
Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.
25. Brain Cloud Number 39 / Rachel Dominguez-Benner
Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.
26. Inspirit / Suzi Hyden
Reduce & Reuse Refillery, 133 E. Fourth St.
27. Forest Vacation / Rachel Meyer
Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.
28. Hold the Pose / Cassie Crownover
Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.
29. Untitled / Kim Shelton
Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.
30. Walk in the Park / Michael Surber
Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.