VOTE: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows holiday decorating contest

What to Know
1 hour ago

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun!

Several of our businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in the hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in this online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, December 30.

The Whimsical Windows contest is part of the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening through December at daytonholidayfestival.org

View the participants

A+ Cleaners

105 E. Second St.

The Architectural Group, Inc.

135 N. Main St.

Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St.

The Dayton Arcade

Lindsey Building, 25. S. Main St.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

8 N. Main St.

éclat Facial Studio

204 Wayne Avenue

Golden Hour Piercings

411 E. Fifth St.

Grace Lane Boutique

133 E. Fourth St.

Heart Mercantile

601 E. Fifth St.

The International Peace Museum

10 N. Ludlow St.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St.

Lisse’ Beauty Bar

21 W. First St.

League of Women Voters

127 N. Ludlow St.

Luna Gifts + Botanicals

261 Wayne Ave.

Ned Pepper’s

419 E. Fifth St.

Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

225 N. Main St.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties

123 N. Ludlow St.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. Fifth St.

Space Three

39 S. St. Clair St.

Square One Salon & Spa

506 E. Third St.

Subway

125 N. Ludlow St.

Zen Lounge

121 N. Ludlow St.

