VOTE: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows holiday decorating contest

Several of our businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in the hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in this online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, December 30.

The Whimsical Windows contest is part of the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening through December at daytonholidayfestival.org