VOTE: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows holiday decorating contest

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun!
Several of our businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in the hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in this online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, December 30.
The Whimsical Windows contest is part of the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening through December at daytonholidayfestival.org
View the participants
A+ Cleaners
105 E. Second St.
The Architectural Group, Inc.
135 N. Main St.
Clash Dayton
521 E. Fifth St.
Corner Kitchen
613 E. Fifth St.
The Dayton Arcade
Lindsey Building, 25. S. Main St.
Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
8 N. Main St.
éclat Facial Studio
204 Wayne Avenue
Golden Hour Piercings
411 E. Fifth St.
Grace Lane Boutique
133 E. Fourth St.
Heart Mercantile
601 E. Fifth St.
The International Peace Museum
10 N. Ludlow St.
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 S. Jefferson St.
Lisse’ Beauty Bar
21 W. First St.
League of Women Voters
127 N. Ludlow St.
Luna Gifts + Botanicals
261 Wayne Ave.
Ned Pepper’s
419 E. Fifth St.
Norman’s Pet Supply Co.
225 N. Main St.
Picture Perfect Paint Parties
123 N. Ludlow St.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. Fifth St.
Space Three
39 S. St. Clair St.
Square One Salon & Spa
506 E. Third St.
Subway
125 N. Ludlow St.
Zen Lounge
121 N. Ludlow St.