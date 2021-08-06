dayton logo
VOTE NOW: Art in the City Juried Art Show in downtown Dayton

Art in the City 2021

What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Staff Report

VOTE for your favorite piece of artwork submitted by local artists. These pieces are displayed right now at businesses throughout downtown Dayton, as part of the AES Ohio Summer in the City - Art in the City event. Voting is open until noon on Friday, Aug. 20.

Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and the Juried Art Show was organized by the Dayton Society of Artists.

And here’s a map of all the locations where you can see the art.

The participants

Scroll below to see this year’s participants, then use the form at the bottom to select those you want to win.

Ginny Baughman

Work title: “COVID Window”

Displayed at: 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.

COVID Window by Ginny Baughman is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Kathleen Caffrey

Work title: “To the Castle”

Displayed at: Winans Chocolates + Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

To the Castle by Kathleen Caffrey is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Kim Ceccarelli

Work title: “Ohio Spring Blossoms”

Displayed at: Arcade Dayton Cafe Noir, 37 W. Ludlow St.

Ohio Spring Blossoms by Kim Ceccarelli is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Zuri Cole

Work title: “Fortitude”

Displayed at: Beck + Call, 504 E. Fifth St.

Fortitude by Zuri Cole is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Matthew Corey

Work title: “2 Trees”

Displayed at: A Plus Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.

2 Trees by Matthew Corey is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Nick Dailey

Work title: “Fiery Winters Sunrise”

Displayed at: Arts Lofts at the Dayton Arcade leasing office, 42 S. Ludlow St.

Fiery Winters Sunrise by Nick Dailey is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Jen Dufau

Work title: “Journey’s End”

Displayed at: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 131 N. Ludlow St.

Journey's End by Jen Dufau is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Samantha Farkas

Work title: “As big as the sky”

Displayed at: Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.

As big as the sky by Samantha Farkas is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Gina Ferraro

Work title: “Secluded Serenity”

Displayed at: Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.

Secluded Serenity by Gina Ferraro is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Cierra Fields

Work title: “Purple Haze”

Displayed at: Now and Zen DIY Studio, 37 S. St. Clair St.

Purple Haze by Cierra Fields is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Charlene Fox

Work title: “Abstract Landscape 2020 #5”

Displayed at: Arcade Dayton - Ludlow Street, 28 S. Ludlow St.

Abstract Landscape 2020 #5 by Charlene Fox is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Santos Gonzalez

Work title: “Kaleidoscope”

Displayed at: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St.

Kaleidoscope by Santos Gonzalez is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Grace Haggard

Work title: “Vibrations”

Displayed at: The Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St.

Vibrations by Grace Haggard is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Gae Helton

Work title: “Peony Petals Two”

Displayed at: Schuster Center Wintergarden, 1 W. Second St.

Peony Petals Two by Gae Helton is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Charles Jiao

Work title: “Church on Sunday Morning”

Displayed at: Crafted and Cured, 45 W. Fourth St.

Church on Sunday Morning by Charles Jiao is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Cydnie King

Work title: “Circuits of Agapanthus”

Displayed at: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.

Circuits of Agapanthus by Cydnie King is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Ellison Kochensparger

Work title: “The Significance of You 2”

Displayed at: Arcade Dayton - Kuhns Building, 45 S. Main St.

The Significance of You 2 by Ellison Kochensparger is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Amanda Logan

Work title: “Christianne”

Displayed at: Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.

Christianne by Amanda Logan is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Maria Ann McGinnis

Work title: “Lukas at Play”

Displayed at: Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.

Lukas at Play by Maria Ann McGinnis is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Maureen O’Keefe

Work title: “Music for a Funeral”

Displayed at: Table 33, 130 W. Second St.

Music for a Funeral by Maureen O'Keefe is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Timothy Ryan

Work title: “I just want to celebrate”

Displayed at: Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.

I just want to celebrate by Timothy Ryan is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Elizabeth Slauenwhite

Work title: “Garden Kaleidoscope”

Displayed at: Luna Gift and Botanicals, 261 Wayne Ave.

Garden Kaleidoscope by Elizabeth Slauenwhite is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Christy Veres

Work title: “Enter Eternity”

Displayed at: Deaf Monty’s Wine Bar, 22 Brown St.

Enter Eternity by Christy Veres is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski

Work title: “Hold the Curtain”

Displayed at: 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.

Hold the Curtain by Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Eric Wright

Work title: “Snowed and Alone”

Displayed at: Third Perk Coffeehouse & WIne Bar, 146 E. Third St.

Snowed and Alone by Eric Wright is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Sarah Wrona

Work title: “Inside the Mind of Madelaine”

Displayed at: Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.

Inside the Mind of Madelaine by Sarah Wrona is a participant in the 2021 Art in the City event in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
