VOTE NOW: Art in the City Juried Art Show in downtown Dayton

VOTE for your favorite piece of artwork submitted by local artists. These pieces are displayed right now at businesses throughout downtown Dayton, as part of the AES Ohio Summer in the City - Art in the City event. Voting is open until noon on Friday, Aug. 20.
Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and the Juried Art Show was organized by the Dayton Society of Artists.
And here’s a map of all the locations where you can see the art.
The participants
Scroll below to see this year’s participants, then use the form at the bottom to select those you want to win.
Ginny Baughman
Work title: “COVID Window”
Displayed at: 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.
Kathleen Caffrey
Work title: “To the Castle”
Displayed at: Winans Chocolates + Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.
Kim Ceccarelli
Work title: “Ohio Spring Blossoms”
Displayed at: Arcade Dayton Cafe Noir, 37 W. Ludlow St.
Zuri Cole
Work title: “Fortitude”
Displayed at: Beck + Call, 504 E. Fifth St.
Matthew Corey
Work title: “2 Trees”
Displayed at: A Plus Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.
Nick Dailey
Work title: “Fiery Winters Sunrise”
Displayed at: Arts Lofts at the Dayton Arcade leasing office, 42 S. Ludlow St.
Jen Dufau
Work title: “Journey’s End”
Displayed at: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 131 N. Ludlow St.
Samantha Farkas
Work title: “As big as the sky”
Displayed at: Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.
Gina Ferraro
Work title: “Secluded Serenity”
Displayed at: Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.
Cierra Fields
Work title: “Purple Haze”
Displayed at: Now and Zen DIY Studio, 37 S. St. Clair St.
Charlene Fox
Work title: “Abstract Landscape 2020 #5”
Displayed at: Arcade Dayton - Ludlow Street, 28 S. Ludlow St.
Santos Gonzalez
Work title: “Kaleidoscope”
Displayed at: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St.
Grace Haggard
Work title: “Vibrations”
Displayed at: The Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St.
Gae Helton
Work title: “Peony Petals Two”
Displayed at: Schuster Center Wintergarden, 1 W. Second St.
Charles Jiao
Work title: “Church on Sunday Morning”
Displayed at: Crafted and Cured, 45 W. Fourth St.
Cydnie King
Work title: “Circuits of Agapanthus”
Displayed at: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.
Ellison Kochensparger
Work title: “The Significance of You 2”
Displayed at: Arcade Dayton - Kuhns Building, 45 S. Main St.
Amanda Logan
Work title: “Christianne”
Displayed at: Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.
Maria Ann McGinnis
Work title: “Lukas at Play”
Displayed at: Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.
Maureen O’Keefe
Work title: “Music for a Funeral”
Displayed at: Table 33, 130 W. Second St.
Timothy Ryan
Work title: “I just want to celebrate”
Displayed at: Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.
Elizabeth Slauenwhite
Work title: “Garden Kaleidoscope”
Displayed at: Luna Gift and Botanicals, 261 Wayne Ave.
Christy Veres
Work title: “Enter Eternity”
Displayed at: Deaf Monty’s Wine Bar, 22 Brown St.
Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski
Work title: “Hold the Curtain”
Displayed at: 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.
Eric Wright
Work title: “Snowed and Alone”
Displayed at: Third Perk Coffeehouse & WIne Bar, 146 E. Third St.
Sarah Wrona
Work title: “Inside the Mind of Madelaine”
Displayed at: Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.