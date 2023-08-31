Voting opens for Ohio Restaurant Association’s Industry Awards, includes Dayton favorites

Voting is now open for the Ohio Restaurant Association’s (ORA) Industry Awards, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.

Last year, was the first time the ORA allowed the public to vote in these awards.

“We’re excited to hear from the public as we recognize the best of Ohio’s hospitality industry” said ORA President and CEO John Barker. “Ohio restaurants continue to be innovative, creative, and serve with a true heart for hospitality and we feel it is incredibly important to make guests’ voices heard as we select the best restaurant and hospitality employees in our state.”

In addition to selecting Ohio’s Best Restaurant in the north, central and south regions, other categories to vote on include Best Guest Experience Provider (front of house), Best Behind the Scenes Employee (back of house) and Best Community Partner.

There are several restaurants from the Dayton area nominated for Best Restaurant South including Agave & Rye, Bill’s Donut Shop, Culver’s, Dewey’s Pizza, Dorothy Lane Market, Little Fish Brewing Company, Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante, Marion’s Piazza, McNasty’s, The Root Beer Stand, TJ Chumps and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Soccoro Gomes of Amar India Restaurant is nominated for Best Behind the Scenes Employee.

The ORA is also accepting nominations from industry professionals in 10 other categories including Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement Award, Industry Innovator, Rising Star, Spotless Award, Outstanding Public Official, Outstanding Industry Educator, Ohio ProStart® Student of the Year, ORA Ambassador and Outstanding Vendor Award. These awardees will be chosen by a committee of the ORA Staff Leadership and Board of Directors.

Voting is open until Sept. 30. For more information or to vote, visit www.ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards.

The Industry Awards Celebration will be held Dec. 4 at Villa Milano in Columbus.