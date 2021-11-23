dayton logo
X

WANTED: Tell us about the cookie-making sweetie in your life

The Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest began in 1990.
Caption
The Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest began in 1990.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
29 minutes ago

We want to tell the sweetest stories from the Miami Valley of families and friends bonding over holiday baking traditions.

Our annual holiday cookie contest has been put on hold again this year due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, but we still need your help.

ExploreFormer Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

Bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes since the contest was first held in 1990. Each year we publish the top recipes so readers can replicate the winning desserts at home.

This year, we want to hear about a special connection you have with a family member or loved one because of their love for baking.

Do you know someone who goes ALL OUT with their baking this time of year, just to put smiles on their loved ones’ faces? Is there someone in your family who is covered in flour and tied to the kitchen leading up to the holidays, all to make enough cookies to feed a small village? Or, do you have a special story of baking creating a special bond with someone you know?

Please fill out the Google Form below, briefly telling your story. Please include a phone number we can reach you at and this reporter might reach out to hear all the sweet details.

The submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Thank you for being a part of our favorite holiday traditions.

The winners of the 2017 Dayton Daily News Cookie Contest are: First place (center) Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies by Roxanne Williams of Springboro, second place (left) Potato Chip Cookies by Carol Foltz of Miami Twp. and third place (right) Salted Caramel Butter Bars by Geni Thurin of Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
The winners of the 2017 Dayton Daily News Cookie Contest are: First place (center) Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies by Roxanne Williams of Springboro, second place (left) Potato Chip Cookies by Carol Foltz of Miami Twp. and third place (right) Salted Caramel Butter Bars by Geni Thurin of Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

In Other News
1
200 feet tall with 20,000 lights: Carillon Tree of Light burns bright
2
Get ready for this week’s kick-off to the holiday season in downtown...
3
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Christmas in Historic Springboro?
4
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Centerville’s Hometown Holiday Walk?
5
PHOTOS: Ringing in the Holidays at Carillon Park

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top