WANTED: Tell us about the cookie-making sweetie in your life

This year, we want to hear about a special connection you have with a family member or loved one because of their love for baking.

Do you know someone who goes ALL OUT with their baking this time of year, just to put smiles on their loved ones’ faces? Is there someone in your family who is covered in flour and tied to the kitchen leading up to the holidays, all to make enough cookies to feed a small village? Or, do you have a special story of baking creating a special bond with someone you know?