Warped Wing announces Panama Red 420 launch

Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.

Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.

By Alexis Larsen
51 minutes ago

Last year, Warped Wing Brewing Company and The Pizza Bandit collaborated to create a pizza and beer inspired by the Panama Red strain of cannabis.

Once again, the Panama Red collaboration will launch on Tuesday, April 20 (also known as 4/20) at 4:20 p.m.

Dayton’s craft beer enthusiasts have spoken and Warped Wing, located at 26 Wyandot St., earned 1st place finishes in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories.

The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When it was launched in 2021, John Haggerty, Warped Wing Brewing Company’s brewmaster and managing partner, said the beer was inspired by the brewery’s new smokery in Springboro.

Once again on April 20, Warped Wing will launch Panama Red Smoked Red Lager at 4:20 p.m. Pizza Bandit will be on hand for the launch.

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Pizza Bandit have collaborated to create the Panama Red lager and pizza, which is set to be released on Tuesday, April 20. CONTRIBUTED.

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Pizza Bandit have collaborated to create the Panama Red lager and pizza, which is set to be released on Tuesday, April 20.

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Pizza Bandit have collaborated to create the Panama Red lager and pizza, which is set to be released on Tuesday, April 20. CONTRIBUTED.

After the initial fanfare, the gathering will set out on a bar crawl around the district for other surprise tappings. The crawl ends at Yellow Cab Tavern, where you can grab a fresh slice of the featured pizza pie along with live music.

The Panama Red Smoked Red Lager will be paired with the “Warped Wing Brisket Taco Pizza” — an 18″ hand tossed pie with green verde sauce with light mozzarella and provolone cheeses, smoked brisket, and pickled red onion topped with fresh cojita, cilantro, housemade crema and lime wedge garnish after the bake.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

About the beer:

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Panama Red Smoked Red Lager

Light, crisp, lightly smoked

5.3% ABV, 15 IBU

