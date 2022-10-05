Warped Wing partners with longtime Dayton furniture maker on new beer

The official tapping for the beer, clocking in at 5.4% ABV and 22 IBU, is at 3 p.m. Friday at Warped Wing’s downtown Dayton location at 26 Wyandot Street. Tappings will take place at Warped Wing’s Springboro location at 25 Wright Station Way and their Mason location at 5650 Tylersville Road the following day.

Warped Wing said employees from Gerstner will be at the brewery to display some of their products and craftsmanship.

For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.