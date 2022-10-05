BreakingNews
Warped Wing partners with longtime Dayton furniture maker on new beer
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
The official tapping of the collaborative beer is at 3 p.m. Friday at Warped Wing’s downtown Dayton location.

Warped Wing Brewing Company has partnered with H. Gerstner & Sons, a longtime Dayton area furniture maker, on a new collaborative beer.

The beer, named “Gerstner Wood-Aged Pilsner,” is aged on White Oak and American Cherry wood. According to a press release from Warped Wing, the wood is used in the production of Gerstner’s wood chests.

“Over the past year and with a focus on craftsmanship, both companies have been touring and learning about each other’s business and looking for ways to work together,” said Paul Burgess, marketing director at H. Gerstner & Sons. “Our founder Harry Gerstner built his original chest, and in fact his business, by utilizing the leftover white oak from his father’s cooperage. So, it seemed very appropriate to use leftover Oak and Cherry wood to age a German-style pilsner beer for a downtown Dayton establishment.”

The official tapping for the beer, clocking in at 5.4% ABV and 22 IBU, is at 3 p.m. Friday at Warped Wing’s downtown Dayton location at 26 Wyandot Street. Tappings will take place at Warped Wing’s Springboro location at 25 Wright Station Way and their Mason location at 5650 Tylersville Road the following day.

Warped Wing said employees from Gerstner will be at the brewery to display some of their products and craftsmanship.

For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.

