Warped Wing teams up with Esther Price for ‘secret’ collaboration beer

Tickets are not required. There will not be a seated dinner or designated time slots this year, a press release from Warped Wing explained.

Each year the seasonal creation features a unique style and flavor. Last year’s creation was a Chocolate Almond Bark Brown Ale aged in bourbon barrels.

The original Esther’s Li’l Secret will be on tap and available in four-pack cans to go. A barrel-aged variant will be available in single format 12.7-ounce bottles and on tap, the release said.

Warped Wing will release Esther’s Li’l Secret the following day at its Springboro Taproom, 25 Wright Station Way, and its Mason Taproom, 5650 Tylersville Road. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.