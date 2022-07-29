Warren County tourism economy hit new record for 2021

Combined Shape Caption Marcel Granollers, right, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, left, of Argentina, play Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek during the men's double final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Marcel Granollers, right, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, left, of Argentina, play Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek during the men's double final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Tourism Economics’ study also showed tourism supported 12,310 jobs – or approximately 9% of Warren County’s private workforce – in 2021. Known as “Ohio’s Largest Playground,” Warren County is the second most tourism-dependent county in southwest Ohio.

The more than 12,000 tourism-related jobs accounted for $346 million in wages and generated $199 million in tax revenue for federal, state and local governments.

In all, nearly 12 million people visited Warren County’s various events and attractions in 2021, generating $842 million in direct visitor spending. Top areas of that visitor spending included recreation, retail, transportation, lodging, and food & beverage.

Warren County Commissioner David Young said, “historically, 100% of Warren County’s tourism industry started with Kings Island. That gave a competitive advantage to Warren County and allowed us to build an entire industry here that were just farms 50 years ago.”

The cost to build Kings Island was $31 million in 1969 dollars, which is the equivalent of more than $250.3 million 2022 dollars. The venue features a 364-acre amusement park and a 33-acre water park. In addition, other infrastructure improvements such as completing the Western Row Road interchange, a $50 million investment on Interstate 71 south, is also helping to spur economic development in Mason.

Young said having Kings Island and the major sporting events such as the Western & Southern Open and before that pro golf tournaments, was part of the impetus in developing the Warren County Sports Park at Union Village to develop a youth sports tournament business by leveraging the access to other tourism attractions.

Explore Kings Island has led the way in thrilling firsts for amusement parks

“It was the impetus to build the Sports Park as we were looking for ways for people who traveled to soccer and baseball tournaments and get them to extend their stay here,” Young said. “We wanted them to look at ancillary activities such as going to Kings Island or antiquing in Lebanon.”

Young said the Sports Park has far exceeded expectations. He said initial projections were for 700,000 participants a year for the first five years. Young said it’s more than 1 million now. “It’s done remarkably well,” he said.

While the WCCVB does not release annual attendance figures for specific attractions, the Sports Park, which opened in 2020 and is owned and operated by the WCCVB, hosted 52 events in 2021, drawing nearly 700,000 people and generating 70,000 room nights in local hotels.

Young said those dollars have helped to diversify economic development, helped keep county taxes low and helped to have a one-year property tax holiday for property owners.

In addition to sports tournaments and world-class roller coasters, people in the region come to Warren County to shop for everything from vehicles to clothes, which also adds sales tax dollars to the county coffers. The retail corridor in the Mason-Montgomery/Fields Ertel Road area attracts many visitors and residents as well as generating sales tax revenue for the county, Young said.

Explore Warren County Port Authority seeks state grant for Middletown sports project

Warren County is also looking to expand its multi-purpose sports and entertainment offerings in a project to develop a venue at the Towne Mall in Middletown.

Martin Russell, Warren County Port Authority executive director and deputy county administrator said the proposed venue will feature an ice rink/sports facility and a hotel as an anchor that would attract more restaurants, retail, offices, multi-family housing, trade shows, and concerts. The county, Warren County Port Authority and the city of Middletown have led the effort to prepare the project for private investors to join the partnership.

“Our goal is to have the financing in place as quickly as possible, no later than 2023,” Russell said.