Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. reopened today after being closed for renovations for about six months.

The restaurant now features three drive-thru lanes with one lane dedicated to mobile orders, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Chick-fil-A closed for renovations on March 31. The restaurant hoped to be closed for no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.

“We want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to our Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A,” wrote operator Marla Davis in an email to customers in March.

The restaurant currently offers seasonal items such as the Caramel Crumble Milkshake and Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. For more information, visit the Washington Twp. location’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Explore‘The wait is over’: Moe’s Southwest Grill to open Friday in Dayton region
In Other News
1
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
2
‘The wait is over’: Moe’s Southwest Grill to open Friday in Dayton...
3
BEST OF DAYTON: Owner of Jay’s Seafood continues father’s legacy after...
4
BEST OF DAYTON: The Rubi Girls deliver fun, funds in support of...
5
Dayton Art Institute offers free admission in honor of Indigenous...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top