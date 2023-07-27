Washington Twp. dive bar brings back brunch

A brunch considered a “hidden gem” in the Miami Valley is back at Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp.

Brunch, known at Mack’s as “munch,” returned June 25 and is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.

The menu features local sausage patties from Keener Farm Butcher Block in Kettering that are used in several dishes like the Butcher’s Biscuit, The 1776 and Sloppy Seconds.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We are a heart attack and diabetes on a plate,” said owner MacKenzie Manley said.

If you’re looking for something savory, Manley recommends The 1776 or Sloppy Seconds. Otherwise, the bar’s best seller are the waffles.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We have waffles that are to die for,” Manley said. “You’ve never had a waffle like these waffles.”

The secret lies in the way they are cooked. The waffles are able to caramelize, resulting in a crunchy, sugary coating on the outside and a soft and fluffy inside, Manley said.

When asked how she came up with the menu, Manley said she thinks about traditional breakfast items and sees how she can take it to the next level. This idea is evident in the descriptions on the menu.

“The descriptions sell food,” Manley said. “If you can picture it, it makes you want it more.”

The neighborhood bar also has award-winning Bloody Marys and mimosa fishbowls and buckets to go with brunch.

If you’ve never had brunch at Mack’s Tavern, meals are served on paper plates, which is easier for the bar. Customers seat themselves and order food and drinks at the bar. Bartenders will then come around for refills and food will be served as soon as it is ready.

“We’re like your little neighborhood bar,” Manley said. “Everybody knows everybody. When you leave you will know somebody and feel welcomed when you come back in the next time.”

Mack’s Tavern is located at 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.