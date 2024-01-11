Watch: Opening scene of ‘Another Day,’ filmed at Dayton diner available on YouTube

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“The script itself is really about redemption and emotion,” Kirkpatrick said. “The heart of the script is for anyone who has loved without reciprocation. I think whether you can handle the comedy of it or you can identify with the characters... most of us know what it’s like to love someone and not be loved back.”

Most of the filming took place in August at George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive. Scenes were also filmed at Hometown Marketplace in Waynesville and Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton.

George’s Family Restaurant owners Steve Socrates and Samantha McFarland hope having the movie filmed at their restaurant will turn out as a positive for the Northridge community. The name of the restaurant, the menus and the shirts are being used in “Another Day.” In addition, McFarland and some of the restaurant’s staff play an acting role in the movie. They even recruited extras from the community.

Kirkpatrick is hard at work on post-productions. Once he is finish editing the film, he plans to submit it to film festivals with hopes to get picked up by a studio and get a theatrical release.

To watch the opening scene, click here. Warning: Not suitable for children — or watching at the office.